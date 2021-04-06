ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hammad wants rationalized pay, pension system to ensure equity

  • The minister said that the current model for disbursements of Pay and Pensions was not sustainable.
APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar Tuesday underlined the importance of introducing rationalized pay and pension system to remove anomalies and ensure equity.

The minister was talking to the Chairperson Pay and Pension Commission, Ms Nargis Sethi, who called on him here while Finance Secretary also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The minister said that the current model for disbursements of Pay and Pensions was not sustainable and there was a need to rationalize salaries, pensions, allowances, perks etc by removing anomalies to ensure equity.

He stressed for finding a way forward which is transparent, feasible and sustainable in the long run. He extended full support and facilitation to the commission on the occasion.

He said that the Pay and Pension Commission had a very challenging task ahead as the federal and provincial governments’ employees were looking forward with great hope towards the recommendations of the commission.

Earlier, the Ms. Nargis Sethi briefed the Finance Minister about the working of the commission to streamline the existing pay and pension structure as per mandate of the commission.

She updated the finance minister about the consultative process being followed to ensure all stakeholders were onboard in working out a financially viable solution to disbursement of pay and pensions.

The current pension payment system is a massive burden on our economy, she added.

The chairperson also apprised the Finance Minister about working of sub-committees, which were assigned terms of reference to deliberate and present firmed-up proposals for harmonisation of pay and pension system across the country.

Hammad Azhar salaries pension Nargis Sethi allowances

Hammad wants rationalized pay, pension system to ensure equity

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters