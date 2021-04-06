ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kashmiris need ceasefire in entire IIOJK territory: AJK President

  • The President said there was absolutely no win for New Delhi because they occupied a chunk of territory and they have been brutalizing the people of the occupied part for the past 73 years.
APP 06 Apr 2021

MIRPUR [AJK]: President Azad Jammu Kashmir [AJK] Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said people of Jammu and Kashmir had not opposed the reinstatement of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control [LoC] but they need ceasefire in the whole of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The ceasefire should not be partial. The real pressing and compelling ceasefire that we need is the ceasefire in the valley of Kashmir where people are being killed, maimed, tortured and incarcerated. We need ceasefire in Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri to get rid of the tyranny of a foreign occupier,” Masood asserted.

He expressed these views while addressing a webinar titled "Thaw in India-Pakistan relations and Kashmir imbroglio: The way forward" organized by Kashmir Campaign Global in the State metropolis on Tuesday, AJK President office said Tuesday evening.

The event was also addressed by former chairman of Planning Commission, Professor Khurshid Ahmed. Pakistan’s permanent representative in United Nations, Munir Akram, former ambassador Abul Basit, Prominent Kashmiri leader Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman UK based Jammu and Human Rights Council, Dr Nazir Gillani, prominent author and analyst, Arshad Mohsin, Mobeen Shah and Zafar Quarashi.

He, however, said that the ceasefire would reduce the plights of Kashmiris on both sides of the divided state and it was particularly beneficial for AJK people living along the LoC who were losing lives and properties due to constant shelling by Indian Occupation forces.

“Some eighty thousands households with six hundred and forty thousand residents living along the AJK side of LoC who are indirect range of Indian army’s firing would get relief from the ceasefire,” he added.

The AJK President said the ceasefire move at LoC has recognized once again that the Jammu and Kashmir the was central issue between India and Pakistan and there could be no normal relations between the two countries without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Commenting on the win-win solution of the Kashmir issue, the President said there was absolutely no win for New Delhi because they occupied a chunk of territory and they have been brutalizing the people of the occupied part for the past 73 years.

“How occupiers and the occupied, the victims and the victimizers can be equated and what kind of win India does expect in regard to the Kashmir issue? What locus-standi India has to demand a win situation? he questioned and added that we will all win if India vacates illegal occupation of Kashmir and temporarily hand over the territory to the United Nations under UNCIP resolutions for holding of a plebiscite."

“The only relief India can get is that they can be given honorable exit from the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir with assurance from us to look after the Hindu community protection of their rights".

While acknowledging the sacrifices rendered by the state of Pakistan for Kashmir cause, President Khan expressed his deep gratitude to the leadership and the state of Pakistan for supporting the Kashmiris struggle for freedom and right to self-determination very steadfastly despite many challenges.

Sardar Masood Khan AJK President IIOJK territory

Kashmiris need ceasefire in entire IIOJK territory: AJK President

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters