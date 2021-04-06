ANP parts ways with PDM over show-cause notice issue

(Karachi) The Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to part ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, owing to differences, local media reported.

The decision was announced by ANP leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti during a press conference in Peshawar on Tuesday. He said his party decided to leave the PDM owing to the show-cause notice.

He added that the ANP leaders held consultations earlier and decided to break away from the opposition alliance owing to the rise in differences.

Hoti stated that PDM is being used by some parties for their 'personal agenda' and ANP cannot become a part of such a movement.

He said that ANP conveyed its stance over the show-cause notice issue and held discussions with other opposition parties but the move was taken in haste.

Hoti said the ANP has its own identity and only Asfandyar Wali Khan has the authority to issue party members a show-cause notice.

He claimed that two or three parties want to take all the decisions in the PDM. “They see the ANP and PPP as a hurdle. We have been pushed to the wall,” the ANP leader said.

A few days ago, the PDM had issued show-cause notices to the PPP and the ANP.

Both the parties were directed to explain why they sought support from government senators in the election of the opposition leader in the Senate, as this move on their part caused damage to the Opposition alliance and the movement.

Show-cause notices were issued by PDM General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan. The two were asked to show cause for seeking help from treasury senators and violating the PDM principles.