ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.62%)
AVN 80.00 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (5.42%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 118.57 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (2.66%)
EPCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.36%)
FFL 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
HUBC 81.85 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.99%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.15%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.69%)
MLCF 44.54 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.08%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.1%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
PPL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.39%)
TRG 135.70 Increased By ▲ 9.20 (7.27%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By ▲ 68.9 (1.49%)
BR30 24,257 Increased By ▲ 620.6 (2.63%)
KSE100 44,009 Increased By ▲ 461.23 (1.06%)
KSE30 18,095 Increased By ▲ 244.21 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
South Africa's rand holds gains as dollar slips

  • Rand traded at 14.5600 against the US dollar, largely unchanged from its previous close. The currency hit a five-week high of 14.5250 on Monday.
  • In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was down 3 basis points at 9.535% in early deals.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand stabilised near a five-week high early on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and a pullback in US bond yields lifted demand for riskier but high-yielding currencies.

At 0610 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5600 against the US dollar, largely unchanged from its previous close. The currency hit a five-week high of 14.5250 on Monday.

TreasuryONE currency strategist Andre Cilliers attributed the gains to weakness in the US dollar.

The dollar stabilised near an almost two-week low versus a basket of its peers, even as data showed a gauge of US services activity hit a record high in March and Friday's bumper jobs report opened a cautious door to questions as to how much further the greenback and US yields can go.

The rand is expected to take cues from global market events, in the absence of market-moving local news.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 was down 3 basis points at 9.535% in early deals.

