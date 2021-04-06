World
Swedish Services PMI dips to 61.3 points in March
06 Apr 2021
STOCKHOLM: Activity in Sweden's services sector dipped in March, data showed on Tuesday.
Services PMI dropped to 61.3 points from a downwardly revised 62.5 points the previous month, data compilers Silf/Swedbank said.
"It is the third month in a row where the index is over the 60-point level, which shows a broad rise in activity in the services sector and which has led to an increase in the need for new workers for the first time since 2019," Swedbank economist Jorgen Kennemar said in a statement.
The composite index, which includes both the manufacturing and service sectors, slipped to 62.0 points from 62.3 points the previous month.
