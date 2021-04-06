ANL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.24%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
ASL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.14%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 4.41 (5.81%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.3%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
DGKC 119.55 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (3.51%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.32%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3%)
FFL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.48%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.66%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.33%)
PAEL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.06%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.73%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.52%)
TRG 135.85 Increased By ▲ 9.35 (7.39%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By ▲ 79.61 (1.72%)
BR30 24,328 Increased By ▲ 691.22 (2.92%)
KSE100 44,063 Increased By ▲ 514.95 (1.18%)
KSE30 18,117 Increased By ▲ 265.65 (1.49%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan futures edge higher on Shanghai gains, strong US economic data

  • The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for September delivery was up 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, at 251.3 yen ($2.3) per kg.
  • The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery was up 125 yuan, or 0.9%, at 14,365 yuan ($2,191) per tonne on Tuesday. China's commodity futures markets were closed on Monday for the Qingming festival.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Tuesday as investor sentiment was buoyed by gains in Shanghai futures, a streak of strong US economic data and a recovery in oil markets.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for September delivery was up 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, at 251.3 yen ($2.3) per kg as of 0135 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery was up 125 yuan, or 0.9%, at 14,365 yuan ($2,191) per tonne on Tuesday. China's commodity futures markets were closed on Monday for the Qingming festival.

A survey from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday showed activity in the US services industry reached its highest level on record in March. The data came after a jobs report on Friday beat forecasts with 916,000 added to the US economy last month.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as a drop in the US dollar made crude a more attractive buy, paring losses of more than 4% incurred overnight on the prospect of producers returning more than 2 million barrels per day of supply to the market by July.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for May delivery last traded at 167.0 US cents per kg, up 1.1%.

Tokyo rubber Japanese rubber futures rubber products Osaka Exchange rubber Rubber Company

Japan futures edge higher on Shanghai gains, strong US economic data

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters