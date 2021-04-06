South Punjab province: Khaqan criticises PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Monday, while criticising the government over non-implementation of its election manifesto has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has withdrawn from the creation of South Punjab province.

Talking to media here along with PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that effectively, the PTI had backed off from creation of South Punjab Secretariat.

He said the PTI government was shifting its policy on a daily basis and that form of government did not exist [elsewhere].

The government on one day was issuing 30-page notifications and on the other was withdrawing it.

He said the PTI within past two and a half years had only added to the miseries of the masses and not resolved any of their problems.

“If the PTI government sincerely wants to create South Punjab province, the party must bring resolution in the provincial assembly and the PML-N will fully support creation of South Punjab and Bahawalpur province.”

He said that creation of Hazara province and new provinces in other parts of the country should be discussed in the National Assembly, the Senate of Pakistan, and the provincial assemblies.

Answering a question, he said there was no rift between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), however there was a split among the government members as they had joined the opposition leader in the senate.

While lambasting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said “if the party really considers that Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) members have joined opposition benches, so the PPP must immediately move a vote of no confidence against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sinjrani, so that Yousaf Raza Gilani can get his stolen position.”

He said the PDM had served show cause notices to the PPP and the Awami National Party (ANP).

The PML-N stalwart said the notices to both parties had been issued.

The PPP has been asked to explain within a week, its conduct of getting appointed its candidate, former PM Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, as Leader of Opposition in Senate, by defying the consensus decision of component parties of the Opposition alliance.

On the other hand, a similar notice is also being issued to the ANP for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gilani designated by roping in government’s ally BAP senators to constitute major support.

The PPP and the ANP’s move had harmed the Opposition alliance and movement, read the notices.

The show cause notice directed both the parties to revert within seven days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021