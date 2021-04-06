Pakistan wants to expand relations with Japan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan and looking forward to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He was talking to Kuninoro Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan who called on him here at Parliament House, said a press release issued here.

The Japanese Ambassador felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as chairman of the Upper House. During the meeting, bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and the overall situation of the region were discussed.

Pakistan valued its relations with Japan, the chairman said. He underlined the need for further enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Parliamentary ties between the two countries could help improve ties in other areas, the chairman added.

While highlighting the importance of Balochistan province, the chairman Senate said that the province was rich in mineral and natural resources. “There is an immense potential for investment in the mining and fisheries sectors which can benefit both the countries,” he added.

The chairman observed that there was vast potential of investment in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and that Japanese investors could take full advantage of investment opportunities, especially in Gwadar and Pasni.

While highlighting importance of CPEC, the chairman added that the mega project could change the destiny of the region and there were vast investment opportunities in CPEC projects.