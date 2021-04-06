ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan wants to expand relations with Japan: Sanjrani

APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Japan and looking forward to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He was talking to Kuninoro Matsuda, Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan who called on him here at Parliament House, said a press release issued here.

The Japanese Ambassador felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as chairman of the Upper House. During the meeting, bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and the overall situation of the region were discussed.

Pakistan valued its relations with Japan, the chairman said. He underlined the need for further enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan. Parliamentary ties between the two countries could help improve ties in other areas, the chairman added.

While highlighting the importance of Balochistan province, the chairman Senate said that the province was rich in mineral and natural resources. “There is an immense potential for investment in the mining and fisheries sectors which can benefit both the countries,” he added.

The chairman observed that there was vast potential of investment in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and that Japanese investors could take full advantage of investment opportunities, especially in Gwadar and Pasni.

While highlighting importance of CPEC, the chairman added that the mega project could change the destiny of the region and there were vast investment opportunities in CPEC projects.

SENATE Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani CPEC Gwadar Kuninoro Matsuda

Pakistan wants to expand relations with Japan: Sanjrani

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Basic power tariff of hydel power increased

UK to have traffic light system for travel

PM for finalisation of IT promotion strategy timelines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.