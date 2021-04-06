ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Kobe Steel ups profit forecast on yen’s drop, bigger power sales

Reuters 06 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Kobe Steel on Monday lifted its annual net profit forecast for the year just ended to 7 billion yen ($63 million) from nil, as the yen’s drop helped boost machinery exports and an electricity crunch in winter raised its power sales.

“A weaker-than-expected yen against the US dollar helped improve profitability in our exports of construction machinery while power sales volume expanded amid an electricity crunch during the winter,” a Kobe Steel spokesman said.

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen in March as investors bet that fiscal stimulus and aggressive vaccinations will help the United States lead a global recovery from the pandemic.

Japan’s wholesale electricity prices hit record highs in January, stoked by cold weather, causing a supply crunch and sending power generators scrambling to source supplies.

The earnings prediction by Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker and the supplier of aluminium and copper products also comes as a global chip shortage failed to slow down automobile production, as the company had anticipated, the spokesman said.

The automobile industry has been grappling with a shortfall in chip supply since late last year, driven by coronavirus lockdowns in Southeast Asia and bulk-buying by US sanctions-hit Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies while a recent fire at a Japanese semiconductor factory has exacerbated the shortage.

Kobe Steel’s latest profit forecast compares with a net loss of 68.0 billion yen in the year ended March 2020 when steel demand from the manufacturing industry declined and steel prices slumped amid the US-China trade war, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit global demand.

It had not expected to make an annual net profit for the year ended March 31, 2021 in its February forecast. It also now predicts a recurring profit of 6 billion yen, instead of its February forecast of a loss of 10 billion yen. It’s scheduled to report annual results on May 11.

Huawei Technologies automobile industry Kobe Steel machinery exports

