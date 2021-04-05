SAPM supports free vaccination service to all citizen of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said all citizen of Pakistan should have free vaccination service essential for controlling rising number of cases of coronavirus in the country.

The incumbent government under limited resources was trying to ensure availability of corona vaccine in all public sector hospitals, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

So far, some 10,00,000 dozes had been given to citizen for protection of spreading virus, he informed.

The government, he said had started registration of people falling under the category of sixty years of age.

Replying to a question, he said at public sector hospitals, the government was providing vaccine without any charge.

About the lockdown option, he said there was an option for complete lock down because of violations of standard operating procedure (SOPs), but we were not going to implement that option at the moment. However, he said smart lock down had been imposed where it was necessary.

To another question regarding closure of marriage halls, he said there were reports for violations of SOPs, due to which, the decision had to be taken for safety and security of people's health.

Commenting on situation of ventilators, he said the hospitals were not facing any trouble because of preemptive measures adopted by the government.