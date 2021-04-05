Govt makes efforts for uni vocal announcement of Moon sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Monday said that the consultation process has been started with the stakeholders for uni vocal announcements of moon sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and subsequently celebrating Eid-ul-Fiter.

In an interview, he said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is scheduled to be held in Peshawar for moon sighting to achieve this objective.

The Minister said government desires to make mutually accepted decision about crescent moon of Ramadan and Eid to give unified message of national unity.

Responding to a question about observance of COVID SOPs (standard operating procedure) issued by the government, he said Mosques and Imambargahs play an effective and important role in implementing precautionary measures and creating awareness among masses to reduce adverse impacts of current wave.

He added that Ulema, Mashaikh and Aimma Masajid are on the same page in following government’s instructions in this regard.

Responding to another question, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said a large scale consultative meeting held in the ministry on Monday was attended by over 100 religious scholars, Ulema and Mashaikh including Governors from all provinces and Gilgit Baltistan and representative from Azad Jammu and Kashmir to deliberate implementing Covid-19 SOPs during Ramazan in mosques and Imamabargahs.