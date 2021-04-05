ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
World

World Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

  • The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative had already helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June, Malpass told reporters.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: World Bank President David Malpass on Monday said he expects China, the United States and other Group of 20 major economies to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 when they meet this week.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative had already helped countries defer some $5 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June, Malpass told reporters.

Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies, but 'actual debt relief' would be needed in the longer-term to allow the poorest countries to bring their debt burdens to a more moderate level.

