Advisor Sindh urges citizens to take care of plants in province

KARACHI: Spokesperson to the Government of Sindh and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the tree planting drive at YMCA Ground in collaboration with the Bohra community and planted trees in the ground.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion here on Monday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government was re-vamping the YMCA ground for which its wall had been constructed.

In addition, the Sindh government has provided funds to make the ground beautiful and funds had also been allocated.

He said that walking and jogging track had also been constructed in YMCA ground and now hockey field was also being constructed in it.

He further said that the second major decision of the Sindh government was to carry out large scale plantation in this field for which plants had been planted in collaboration with the Bohri community.

"Now there is a lot of greenery for which beautiful plants have been selected and now shady plants have also been planted."Global warming and environmental pollution is a major challenge for us to tackle, Sindh government is running a tree planting campaign across the province to secure our future" he said.

He added that such tree planting had been started in different cities of the province for which Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also started a campaign to plant one lakh. Sindh government had planted more than one lakh saplings in Kidney Hill and an urban forest consisting of 15,000 saplings has been started in District Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and at the same time an urban forest had been started on the beach. I'm starting this too.

He said that KMC and DMCs were working in the best possible way.KMC planted trees in one place but unfortunately they were uprooted over the weekend.

He appealed to the citizens that we have to prove that we were responsible citizens and we must take care of plants like our children.