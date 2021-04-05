ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AJK President calls upon world community to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

  • He said that the rulers of India should know that their cruel, barbaric and inhumane acts in the occupied state have not produced results in the past and they will remain unproductive in the future too.
APP 05 Apr 2021

MIRPUR AJK: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan on Monday urged the United Nations to constitute a fact-finding commission to investigate the gross violation of human rights in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We strongly condemn the cold-blooded murder of three Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in IIOJK, dismantling of residential houses of the peaceful citizens, growing incidents of rape of women and call upon UN Human Rights Council to probe into these incidents through a fact-finding commission, the President said in a statement, according to AJK President office on Monday evening.

New Delhi must shun the policy of brute violence against freedom-loving people, accept the realities of the Kashmir issue and find a solution to the dispute that is in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiris., he added.

Saying that Indian atrocities against defenceless people of IIOJK have increased manifold in recent days, Khan said that this all proves that the rulers in Delhi are pursuing a policy of keeping Kashmir under their illegal occupation through the use of brute force and they are not sincere to resolve the problem through dialogue and negotiation.

He went on to say that India's policy of using force has exacerbated the already deteriorated situation in the occupied state and maintained that the youth of Occupied territory were being killed in fake encounters by declaring them terrorists, sexual violence against women was being used as a weapon of war and importation of the Hindu citizens of India into the disputed state is continued unrelentingly.

He said that the rulers of India should know that their cruel, barbaric and inhumane acts in the occupied state have not produced results in the past and they will remain unproductive in the future too.

Saying that people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are determined to take their freedom and right to self-determination movement to the logical conclusion, President Masood said that the wise course for India is to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations and sentiments of the Kashmiris to ensure peace and security in the region.

Commenting on the increase in incidents of atrocities and barbarism by the Indian Army in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, President regretted that even the children and women, who have nothing to do with militancy, are not safe at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

The Azad Kashmir President said that the ruthless and oppressive policy of the Fascist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an open challenge to the international community which must take cognizance of the state-sponsored terrorism in the territory.

Sardar Masood Khan AJK President

AJK President calls upon world community to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters