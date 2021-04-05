ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Pakistan

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

  • The new rules will come into effect from April 6 on all inbound travelers including chartered and private flights
  • The aviation authority has increased the number of countries in category C from 12 to 22 due to the spread of the new variant of coronavirus
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 05 Apr 2021

(Karachi) As part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended travel restrictions and imposed a temporary ban on all inbound travelers including chartered and private flights, Gulf News reported.

As per details, the aviation authority said that restrictions are being implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. The new rules will come into effect from April 6 and will continue until April 20.

Meanwhile, the CAA issued a list of countries with 20 countries placed in category A. It also increased the number of countries in category C from 12 to 22 due to the spread of the new variant of Covid-19.

The countries placed in category C include South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Similarly, 20 countries in category A that do not require COVID-19 test before entry into Pakistan are Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner announced that the UK has added Pakistan to its red list of travel ban countries.

"Red Listing means that the only UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK if they have been in Pakistan in the 10 days before they arrive," Turner said in a video message posted on Twitter.

The commissioner said passengers seeking to travel to the UK from Pakistan will have to pay for a mandatory quarantine stay at a hotel in the UK.

The measures will come into effect from April 9. The commissioner said direct flights between both countries will continue to operate as usual.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country reached its highest level of more than 10 percent.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the federal government will impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The government has advised people to follow SOPs and take precautionary measures as Pakistan is currently experiencing the third wave of coronavirus which the health officials say is more deadly than the previous one.

