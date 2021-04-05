Markets
Saudi SAGO buys 295,000 tonnes of wheat at $271.05/tonne average price
- The Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO) said on its website it agreed to buy 295,000 metric tonnes of hard milling wheat, at a total average price of $271.05/tonne.
05 Apr 2021
DUBAI: The Saudi Grains Organisation (SAGO) said on its website it agreed to buy 295,000 metric tonnes of hard milling wheat, at a total average price of $271.05/tonne, from producers in the European Union, Australia, the Black Sea region and north and south America, for delivery in May and June.
CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules
Saudi SAGO buys 295,000 tonnes of wheat at $271.05/tonne average price
PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week
Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th
Read more stories
Comments