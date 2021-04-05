ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
Gold prices slip as strong U.S. jobs data boosts dollar, yields

  • Spot gold was down 0.1pc to $1,726.36 per ounce by 0733 GMT. Gold futures were flat at $11,762.40 per ounce.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

Gold prices eased on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar strengthened after better-than-expected jobs data from the world's top economy fuelled optimism over a swift recovery.

Spot gold was down 0.1pc to $1,726.36 per ounce by 0733 GMT. Gold futures were flat at $11,762.40 per ounce.

"Strong payroll data has boosted the dollar and yields and is weighing on gold prices. I think gold's primary trend is bearish," said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

"Global economic growth is definitely taking a positive turn, however, it is uneven. Growth in the U.S. is particularly strong, but parts of the EU are having a challenging time with the third wave of virus."

The U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March as more Americans got vaccinated and the government doled out additional pandemic relief money.

That lifted global stock prices to a more than one-month high on Monday, while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields held near a 14-month peak.

The dollar rose 0.1pc against its rivals ahead of U.S. services sector data, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of a long-awaited $2 trillion-plus job plan last week has raised some concerns over inflation.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against inflation, but higher Treasury yields, which translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, have challenged that status.

"It is becoming clear to me that gold's sensitivity is not to future inflation expectations, but rather, to moves in U.S. bond yields, notably the 10-year tenor," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8pc to $24.77 per ounce and palladium was down 1.1pc at $2,637.64.

Platinum dipped 0.5pc to $1,203.49 per ounce after hitting its highest since March 18 earlier in the session at $1,218.

Gold Joe Biden inflation Gold Prices U.S. Treasury yields Platinum Spot gold U.S. bond yields

