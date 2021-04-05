ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.89%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
AVN 76.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.36 (-6.51%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
DGKC 115.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.9%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
HUBC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.93%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.68%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
PPL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (10.26%)
SNGP 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.39%)
TRG 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-4.89%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.67%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By ▼ -85.88 (-1.81%)
BR30 23,946 Decreased By ▼ -502 (-2.05%)
KSE100 43,678 Decreased By ▼ -622.71 (-1.41%)
KSE30 17,908 Decreased By ▼ -262.69 (-1.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

  • The premier was scheduled to announce a development package for the region including clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, and water supply schemes
  • The uplift scheme is worth Rs275 billion
Fahad Zulfikar 05 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan's day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan has been postponed due to bad weather, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the premier was scheduled to announce a development package for the region today. The historic GB Integrated Development Plan includes clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, and tourism sector schemes.

Besides, the package also includes the provision of 3G and 4G internet facilities, construction of new grid stations, launch of Clean Energy, Hydropower, and Health Card programs. The uplift scheme is worth Rs275 billion.

PM Imran was also to address a public meeting in Gilgit.

Earlier in March, the federal government had approved the development package for Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister stated that the development package will promote tourism in the region and will help make the lives of people better. He said the multi-billion scheme will also help address the problems of the region and create numerous employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan transport clean energy bad weather hydropower projects Gilgit Baltistan visit visit postponed multi billion development package GB Integrated Development Plan Health Card programs

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters