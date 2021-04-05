PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan's day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan has been postponed due to bad weather, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the premier was scheduled to announce a development package for the region today. The historic GB Integrated Development Plan includes clean energy, transport, communication, health, infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, and tourism sector schemes.

Besides, the package also includes the provision of 3G and 4G internet facilities, construction of new grid stations, launch of Clean Energy, Hydropower, and Health Card programs. The uplift scheme is worth Rs275 billion.

PM Imran was also to address a public meeting in Gilgit.

Earlier in March, the federal government had approved the development package for Gilgit Baltistan.

The prime minister stated that the development package will promote tourism in the region and will help make the lives of people better. He said the multi-billion scheme will also help address the problems of the region and create numerous employment opportunities.