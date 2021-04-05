ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.05%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
DGKC 116.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.82%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.64%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.21%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.54%)
TRG 131.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-4.2%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,646 Decreased By ▼ -88.63 (-1.87%)
BR30 23,942 Decreased By ▼ -505.59 (-2.07%)
KSE100 43,693 Decreased By ▼ -607.51 (-1.37%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -251.14 (-1.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Ukraine grain export prices down amid weak demand, good crop outlook

  • The government has said good weather is likely to help farmers increase their grain crop to at least 75 million tonnes this year from about 65 million tonnes in 2020.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat export prices have lost another $9 a tonne in the past week due to a fall in demand and good prospects for the 2021 wheat harvest, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

The government has said good weather is likely to help farmers increase their grain crop to at least 75 million tonnes this year from about 65 million tonnes in 2020.

Asking prices for high-quality soft milling wheat decreased to $245-$251 from $254-$260 a tonne FOB Black Sea port a week ago, APK-Inform said.

Feed wheat fell by up to $9 a tonne to $241-$247 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season, while the government has said exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by almost 23% to 35.7 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Friday.

Traders have used 82.3% of the total wheat export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season, exporting 14.4 million tonnes of wheat so far.

APK-Inform said corn export prices had reversed the downtrend and rose by up to $5 a tonne to $261-$270 FOB, while prices for Ukrainian-origin barley decreased by $8 and was offered at $240 to $247 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

