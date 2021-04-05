ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
ASC 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.8%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
BYCO 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.78%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.92%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.45%)
HUBC 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.89%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.29%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.34%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.4%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.56%)
PTC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.4%)
SNGP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.67%)
TRG 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.97%)
UNITY 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.53%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By ▼ -93.33 (-1.97%)
BR30 23,893 Decreased By ▼ -554.99 (-2.27%)
KSE100 43,649 Decreased By ▼ -651.68 (-1.47%)
KSE30 17,893 Decreased By ▼ -277.45 (-1.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Samsung Q1 profit likely surged 45pc on bumper smartphone, appliance sales

  • That compares with 20pc market share in the same quarter a year ago and 16pc market share in the previous quarter when arch-rival Apple Inc released the iPhone 12.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 45pc jump in profit for January-March on robust sales of smartphones, TVs and home appliances, though chip division earnings are seen tumbling after a storm suspended production at its U.S. plant.

Spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, consumers have splashed out on an array of high-margin consumer electronics which in turn has helped cause a global shortage of semiconductors.

Operating profit for the South Korean tech giant in the quarter is expected to have climbed to 9.3 trillion won ($8.2 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 16 analysts. SmartEstimates assign more weight to forecasts from consistently accurate analysts.

That would mark Samsung's highest operating income level for the first quarter since 2018. Revenue likely rose 12pc.

Samsung is scheduled to announce preliminary first-quarter results on Wednesday.

In particular, its mobile division looks like it had a stand-out quarter, benefiting from the launch of its Galaxy S21 series in mid-January - more than a month ahead of the flagship model's usual annual release schedule.

The world's largest smartphone maker is estimated to have cornered roughly 23pc of global market in the quarter, thanks to that launch and cheaper-than-usual pricing for its premium devices, according to Counterpoint Research. The S21, for example, was priced $200 lower than the S20.

That compares with 20pc market share in the same quarter a year ago and 16pc market share in the previous quarter when arch-rival Apple Inc released the iPhone 12.

High-margin accessories such as Galaxy Buds did brisk business as well, analysts said. They estimate operating profit for the division likely soared by more than 1 trillion won from a year earlier to about 4.15 trillion won.

Samsung's TV and home appliance business is expected to see operating profit more than double to around 1 trillion won.

Despite stratospheric demand worldwide for chips, profits for Samsung's semiconductor division are expected to have fallen by roughly a fifth to 3.6 trillion won.

The division has been hampered by the cost of ramping up new production and losses at its Texas factory after a winter storm halted output in mid-February.

Samsung said production at the plant had returned to near-normal levels as of late March.

Analysts have estimated the losses related to the Texas factory shutdown at around 300-400 billion won.

Coronavirus pandemic smartphones Samsung Electronics Co Ltd electronics

Samsung Q1 profit likely surged 45pc on bumper smartphone, appliance sales

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters