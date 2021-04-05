World
Johnson & Johnson applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines
- J&J, which has a single-shot coronavirus vaccine, is the seventh vaccine maker to seek approval in the Philippines.
05 Apr 2021
MANILA: Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has filed its application for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief said on Monday.
J&J's documents, which were submitted on Wednesday, are now under evaluation, FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo told reporters.
