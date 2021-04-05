ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

Zulfiqar Ahmad 05 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the body that is leading Pakistan's fight against coronavirus, on Sunday announced a ban on travelling by road between provinces over the weekends.

“It has been decided to ban inter-provincial transport for two days a week [Saturday and Sunday] with effect from April 10 to April 25," said NCOC in a statement.

It said goods, freight, medical and other emergency services will be exempted from the ban.

However, the NCOC allowed the railways to continue operate seven days a week with 70 percent occupancy.

NCOC will review the ban on April 10.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also imposed a ban on inter-district transport for two days in wake of the worsening coronavirus situation.

The local authorities had said only intra-city terminals will be opened; however, cargo vehicles and those transporting food items will be exempted from this restriction.

Meanwhile, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem and Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said Covid-19 cases in 16 districts of KP have increased.

The decision came after Pakistan has reported 83 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 678,165. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,613.

Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday had said the chief minister tried to persuade the prime minister to take tough decisions in March 31 NCOC meeting. The Sindh CM had requested a ban on the inter-provincial movement of people.

