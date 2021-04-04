COVID outbreak: Schools in Sindh to remain closed for two weeks, says Ghani

(Karachi) Education Minister Saeed Ghani has announced that all private and government schools across Sindh will remain closed for two weeks.

In a Tweet on Sunday, he said: “We have decided to close schools for primary classes and below for fifteen days from April 6.” He added that the decision has been taken keeping in view the worsening coronavirus situation.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has reached 3,568, the highest since the virus’s outbreak in the country.

At least 5,020 fresh coronavirus cases and 81 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours while 3, 568 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 687,908.

In view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the NCOC imposed more restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country. Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the federal government will impose ‘tough decisions’ in wake of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.