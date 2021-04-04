Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gun attack

(Karachi) At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed by Maoist fighters in India's Chhattisgarh state, local media reported on Sunday.

As per details, security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation.

“We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters,” government officials said.

The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur. More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.

Officials said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms, and shoes from the security forces who were killed.