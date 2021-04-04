ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM

Zaheer Abbasi 04 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the re-constitution of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to recommend macroeconomic stabilization measures and carry forward the reform agenda for sustained economic growth.

The EAC with 13 private members and 12 official members would be headed by the Prime Minister himself and in the absence of Prime Minister, Minister for Finance and Revenue, who is Vice Chairman of the EAC, will chair the meeting. The EAC comprises private sector members as well as official members.

The EAC would have an advisory and capacity enhancement relationship with the government and it will engage with economic institutions collaboratively and synergetically.

The EAC will follow the consultative process and suggest policy initiatives that will further strengthen and optimise financial and economic policies in order to enhance their welfare impact for the citizens. The ultimate goal of the EAC is to promote analytically sound and evidence based reforms and initiatives after taking all stakeholders on board. The Ministry of Finance will be the nodal government agency for the EAC.

The reconstitution of EAC l is aimed at framing an agenda for economic reforms in an entirely non-partisan manner and promoting an active and informed debate that leads to sound policy making, analytical vetting and active monitoring as envisaged by the leadership for sustained institutional reforms and modernization of the Public Sector and enhance public welfare.

A notification issued has stated that the Prime Minister has been pleased to reconstitute the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), with the composition; Prime Minister of Pakistan Chairman and Minister for Finance & Revenue Vice Chairman.

The private members of the EAC include: (i) Shaukat Tarin; (ii) Abid Suleri; (iii) Arif Habib; (iv) Asif Qureshi; (v) Ejaz Nabi; (vi)Farooq Rehmatullah; (vii) Muhammad Ali Tabba; (vii) Dr Rashid Amjad; (viii) Salman Shah; (ix) Dr Shamshad Akhtar; (x) Sultan Allana; (xi) Syed Salim Raza; and (xii) Zaid Ali Muhammad.

Official members include: (i) Minister for Energy; (ii) Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; (iii) Minister for Industries & Production; (iv) Minister for National Food Security & Research; (v) Minister for Economic Affairs; (vi) adviser to prime minister on commerce; (vii) adviser to prime minister on institutional reforms; (viii) SAPM to overseas Pakistanis; (ix) SAPM on power and petroleum; (x) SAPM on revenue; (xi) Chairman BoI; and (xii) Governor State Bank of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan macroeconomic Shaukat Tarin EAC Economic Advisory Council Reconstitution of EAC

Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.