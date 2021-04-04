ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Ramazan package of Rs7bn to provide relief to people: minister

Recorder Report 04 Apr 2021

LAHORE Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that a Ramazan package of Rs7 billion has been given to provide substantial relief to the people during Ramazan. There will be 313 Ramadan bazaars across the province from 25 Shaban where fruits, vegetables, lentils, dates and other essentials items will be available.

While chairing a meeting on price-control at the Civil Secretariat, Iqbal said it was intolerable that food items are sold over and above the fixed prices. He said strict action should be taken against those who do not display price lists at prominent places.

He said in Ramazan bazaars, a bag of 10kg of flour will be available at Rs375. Ghee, chicken and eggs will be available in these bazaars at less than Rs10-15 from open markets. He said the quality, supply and prices of edibles will be monitored in Ramazan bazaars with the help of modern technology and implementation of Corona SOPs will also be ensured.

The chief secretary directed that best arrangements should be made for the convenience of consumers in Ramazan bazaars. The availability and prices of essential commodities in the markets should be closely monitored. The secretary industries and commerce, DG industries, commissioner Lahore division and concerned officers attended the meeting. Commissioners from across the province attended the meeting via video link.

