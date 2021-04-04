TEVTA signs MoU with OEC

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) in Islamabad on the other day.

He was addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat. He went on to say that he along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Managing Director Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) Kashif Ali Noor signed the landmark agreement.

Ali Salman said that as per the agreement an online job portal has been developed which would provide the students and graduates of TEVTA, a complete data of different jobs in foreign countries. He said that 250,000 students of TEVTA will be able to get job opportunities while using this online job portal of Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

He added that after signing of this agreement TEVTA will be able to know the demand of overseas job opportunities and train its students as per the need and demand of foreign countries. This data of demand will be provided by Ministry, he informed.

Chairperson TEVTA further explained that the new management of TEVTA developed a New Vision which focused on providing Quality Demand Driven Skills to the Youth together with Economic Opportunities and this MoU ensures International Placements for our Students. Through our New Skill Ecosystem which focuses on five areas including access, quality, demand-driven skills, economic opportunities and innovation, TEVTA is making all-out efforts to ensure provision of economic opportunities to its students. He further noted that SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari has appreciated TEVTA’s initiative and termed this MoU historic.

The SAPM Zulfi Bukhari said around 1.2 million Pakistanis had been sent to multiple countries for various job assignments since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power.

