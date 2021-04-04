ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TEVTA signs MoU with OEC

Recorder Report 04 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Chairperson Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Ali Salman Siddique has said that TEVTA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) in Islamabad on the other day.

He was addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat. He went on to say that he along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Managing Director Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) Kashif Ali Noor signed the landmark agreement.

Ali Salman said that as per the agreement an online job portal has been developed which would provide the students and graduates of TEVTA, a complete data of different jobs in foreign countries. He said that 250,000 students of TEVTA will be able to get job opportunities while using this online job portal of Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

He added that after signing of this agreement TEVTA will be able to know the demand of overseas job opportunities and train its students as per the need and demand of foreign countries. This data of demand will be provided by Ministry, he informed.

Chairperson TEVTA further explained that the new management of TEVTA developed a New Vision which focused on providing Quality Demand Driven Skills to the Youth together with Economic Opportunities and this MoU ensures International Placements for our Students. Through our New Skill Ecosystem which focuses on five areas including access, quality, demand-driven skills, economic opportunities and innovation, TEVTA is making all-out efforts to ensure provision of economic opportunities to its students. He further noted that SAPM Syed Zulfi Bukhari has appreciated TEVTA’s initiative and termed this MoU historic.

The SAPM Zulfi Bukhari said around 1.2 million Pakistanis had been sent to multiple countries for various job assignments since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAPM TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique OEC Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari

TEVTA signs MoU with OEC

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

PM Khan 'puzzled' at the cacophony over Pakistan's exclusion from Biden's climate conference

SOEs’ e-database: CMU to be set up in Finance Division

PPP to continue maintaining contacts with Shehbaz, Hamza: Bilawal

Work on CASA has begun: Ayub

Iran rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of US sanctions

Aviation Division proposes PIA restructuring

Despite closure of Sust border: Over Rs17bn customs duty collection surpasses target

Expansion of regional trade: Umar says PM is for exploring ‘alternate’ avenues

March trade deficit widens by 118.36pc YoY: PBS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.