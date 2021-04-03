22.7pc growth depicted: SRB collects Rs11.463bn in March

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs 11.463 billion during the month of March, 2021, depicting 22.7 percent growth as compared to the collection of Rs 9.343 billion made in March, 2020.

According to the details, the growth in revenue is phenomenal when viewed in the context of corona effect on the businesses and the general slowdown of the economy.

During the first three quarters of 2020-21, the SRB has collected an amount of Rs 88.542 billion as against the revenue of Rs 77.902 billion in the first three quarters of 2019-20, which represents a growth of 13.66 percent.

The success in achieving the phenomenal revenue growth of 22.7 percent during March, 2021, is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff. The SRB is focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs 135 billion for the current year 2020-21, despite the adverse factors such as low economic growth and the resurgence of Covid-19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021