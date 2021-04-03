ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi envoy meets Sanjrani: ‘Ties have been even stronger in every difficult time’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 03 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki said on Friday that the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been “even stronger in every difficult time and ordeal.”

He shared these views in a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Saudi envoy called on the Senate chief at Parliament House.

“Pakistan is an important country in the region and the well-established fraternal relations between the two countries have been even stronger in every difficult time and ordeal”, the Saudi envoy said, according to a statement issued by Senate Secretariat.

He further added that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields should be enhanced further.

Sanjrani said Saudi Arabia’s investment in various sectors of Pakistan is commendable.

“Such huge investment in the country is a testament to the confidence of the Saudi leadership and investors in Pakistan,” the chairman Senate said.

He said, trade, investment and economic ties will help take the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries to new heights.

Sanjrani stressed that “parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries need to be further strengthened through enhanced parliamentary parleys and high-level interactions.”

He said regional prosperity and development through mutual cooperation is a common goal of both the countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Trade SENATE Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki investors

Saudi envoy meets Sanjrani: ‘Ties have been even stronger in every difficult time’

No change in position on Kashmir: FO

12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components

Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co

FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting

July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection

Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC

National Assembly informed: No plan to privatise PIA

Travel ban countries: Britain adds Pakistan to ‘red list’

Saudi says ties with Israel will bring region ‘tremendous benefit’

Vaccines, fiscal stimulus boost US employment in March

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.