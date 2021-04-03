Saudi envoy meets Sanjrani: ‘Ties have been even stronger in every difficult time’

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki said on Friday that the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been “even stronger in every difficult time and ordeal.”

He shared these views in a meeting with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Saudi envoy called on the Senate chief at Parliament House.

“Pakistan is an important country in the region and the well-established fraternal relations between the two countries have been even stronger in every difficult time and ordeal”, the Saudi envoy said, according to a statement issued by Senate Secretariat.

He further added that bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields should be enhanced further.

Sanjrani said Saudi Arabia’s investment in various sectors of Pakistan is commendable.

“Such huge investment in the country is a testament to the confidence of the Saudi leadership and investors in Pakistan,” the chairman Senate said.

He said, trade, investment and economic ties will help take the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries to new heights.

Sanjrani stressed that “parliamentary relations between the two brotherly countries need to be further strengthened through enhanced parliamentary parleys and high-level interactions.”

He said regional prosperity and development through mutual cooperation is a common goal of both the countries.

