ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Kech district: Ufone gets contract to provide broadband services

APP 03 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) Friday awarded a contract worth Rs 2.07 billion to the Ufone cellular company to provide high speed mobile broadband services in Kech district of Balochistan. Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Amin ul Haque and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal witnessed the contract signing ceremony that held here the USF office.

The contract was signed by USF CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary and Ufone’s Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Khan. IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj-Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd) were also present on the occasion.

While, Sector Commander South, Brigadier Atif Bin Saeed and senior government officials from Turbat virtually attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque said the IT Ministry, through the USF, had awarded another project for the socio-economic betterment of the people of Balochistan, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan.

Through the contract, residents of the Kech district would reap the benefits of High Speed Internet in a span of 12-18 months.

“It is our priority to ensure that Balochistan remains at the forefront of technology development as we continue to work towards building a robust Digital Pakistan,” he said.

Amin Ul Haque said the digital connectivity would open unprecedented new possibilities for the marginalized communities of Kech district; enhancing their ability to work and transact online and engage in the digital economy. The ministry through USF is engaged in various development projects worth approximately Rs 7 billion to provide High Speed Mobile Broadband services in districts of Chagai, Noshki, Bolan, Mastung, Panjgur, Gwadar, Ziarat, Jaffarabad and Pishin, he added.

“These projects are expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months from the date of commencement”.

Highlighting the progress of National Highways program, he said the ministry had initiated development projects worth approximately Rs 1.8 billion to provide High Speed Mobile Broadband services to commuters on all National Highways in Balochistan, covering segment of 1,780 km.

“NH 10 and NH 25 is 75 % completed whereas NH 50 and NH 70 are being 50 % completed. Likewise, NH 25 and NH 65 are 25 % completed. All National Highway projects will be completed within the next 6 to 9 months.”

PTA USF UFONE Zubaida Jalal Universal Service Fund Syed Aminul Haque Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retd)

Kech district: Ufone gets contract to provide broadband services

No change in position on Kashmir: FO

12 thermal plants: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC components

Matiari to Lahore Transmission Line project: RCOD extended for 6 months after talks with Chinese co

FBR enforces convention to prevent profit shifting

July-March (2020-21): FBR witnesses 10pc growth in collection

Hospitals, medical centers: Banks approve over Rs10bn financing under RFCC

National Assembly informed: No plan to privatise PIA

Travel ban countries: Britain adds Pakistan to ‘red list’

Saudi says ties with Israel will bring region ‘tremendous benefit’

Vaccines, fiscal stimulus boost US employment in March

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.