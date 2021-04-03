KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 2, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 309,547,099 168,384,999 16,720,183,793 7,642,721,228 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,015,577,927 -1,295,733,909 -280,155,982 Local Individuals 16,243,307,095 -15,643,841,951 599,465,145 Local Corporates 6,533,850,106 (6,853,159,268) (319,309,163) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021