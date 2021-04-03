KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 2, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
309,547,099 168,384,999 16,720,183,793 7,642,721,228
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,015,577,927 -1,295,733,909 -280,155,982
Local Individuals 16,243,307,095 -15,643,841,951 599,465,145
Local Corporates 6,533,850,106 (6,853,159,268) (319,309,163)
