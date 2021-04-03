Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
03 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (April 2, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 153.2440
Pound Sterling 211.1549
Euro 179.8165
Japanese Yen 1.3837
===========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.