Bulgarian economy to grow by 2.7pc this year
02 Apr 2021
SOFIA: Bulgaria's finance ministry expects the economy to grow by 2.7% this year and by 3.6% in 2022, its spring macroeconomic forecast showed on Friday.
The economy contracted by 4.2% last year, hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ministry sees annual average inflation, calculated under a European Union-harmonised index, at 1.8% this year and 2% in 2022.
