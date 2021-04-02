PM approves Sehat Card facility for Islamabad’s residents

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Friday a summary seeking to provide Qaumi Sehat Cards to the citizens of Islamabad.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Twitter. "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province to announce the facility and the system will be extended to Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad," he tweeted.

A senior official of the Ministry of National Health Service (NHS) told DAWN that only citizens with a permanent address of Islamabad mentioned in their national identity cards can get the facility.

Qaumi Sehat Cards is a health treatment facility through which each family can get cashless indoor healthcare services up to Rs720,000 in a year. So far, the government has issued health cards to seven million deserving families in districts of Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, tribal areas, and Tharparkar.

KP is the only province where the entire population of over or around eight million families has been given Sehat Sahulat Programme facility.