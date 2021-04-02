ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
AVN 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.25%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.05%)
FFL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.34%)
HUBC 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.39 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.92%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.16%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PRL 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 138.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 14.42 (0.3%)
BR30 24,449 Increased By ▲ 15.62 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,475 Increased By ▲ 47.16 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,258 Increased By ▲ 15.39 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Microsoft says an outage with Microsoft 365 services resolved

  • DNS is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it has resolved an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them.

Microsoft said in its status page that the Domain Name System (DNS) issue was resolved and that all Microsoft 365 services had returned to a healthy state.

DNS is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely-used Teams workplace messaging app.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

