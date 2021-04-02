ANL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
AVN 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.46%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.52%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.27%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.18%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
MLCF 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.26 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
PRL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 137.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.06%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 16.52 (0.35%)
BR30 24,443 Increased By ▲ 10.07 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,442 Increased By ▲ 14.32 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,245 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
China iron ore set for 10% weekly loss, steel futures extend gains

  • Steel futures, meanwhile, extended gains on continuously recovering consumption. Apparent demand for rebar and hot rolled coil rose by 7% and 2% week-on-week, respectively.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China rose on Friday after September delivery took over as the most-traded contract, but were on course for 10% decline this week on production curbs, while steel prices maintained their upward momentum.

China's state planner and industry ministry said on Thursday that they would launch an inspection on implementation of steel capacity cut in the past few years, and reiterated fewer crude steel output in 2021 to reduce emissions.

Capacity utilisation rates at 163 blast furnaces in China fell to 76.92% this week, the lowest level since October 2019, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.4% to 975 yuan ($148.53) per tonne by 0330 GMT and are set to fall 10.4% this week.

Steel futures, meanwhile, extended gains on continuously recovering consumption. Apparent demand for rebar and hot rolled coil rose by 7% and 2% week-on-week, respectively.

The most-traded May contract for rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped 2.6% to 5,104 yuan a tonne, sending its weekly gain to a ninth straight week.

Hot-rolled coil futures rose 2.2% to 5,540 yuan a tonne and are expected to clock a fourth weekly increase.

