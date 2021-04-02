ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
ASL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
DGKC 117.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
HUBC 81.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
JSCL 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.01%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
MLCF 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 32.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.59%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PRL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.78%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
TRG 138.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (0.09%)
BR30 24,442 Increased By ▲ 9.08 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,380 Decreased By ▼ -47.78 (-0.11%)
KSE30 18,208 Decreased By ▼ -33.8 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Barty reaches Miami final as Hurkacz topples Tsitsipas

  • But just when it appeared the match was heading for a brisk conclusion, Hurkacz finally found his range.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

MIAMI: World number one Ashleigh Barty bucked the upset trend at the Miami Open on Thursday, rolling into the women's final as men's second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was toppled by Hurbert Hurkacz.

Australia's Barty fired 27 winners in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over fifth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to return to the title match of a tournament she won when it was last held in 2019.

But Greece's Tsitsipas was left trying to explain a "self-explosion" after he squandered a commanding lead in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final loss to 26th seed Hurkacz of Poland -- the latest in a string of upsets that saw men's top seed Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev bow out along with women's No. 2 Naomi Osaka.

Tsitsipas admitted it was a crushing outcome in a tournament where the absences of superstars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and his own recent solid form seemed to offer him a chance to shine.

"I felt like it was my opportunity," Tsitsipas said. "I feel like there was more space for me to show something greater. It's a very disappointing loss.

"It was there, everything was under control. And suddenly, I don't know, self-explosion."

Tsitsipas exited the tournament after a tense encounter that saw the 22-year-old Greek given a time violation after the second set for taking too long to change his shirt and headband.

The world number five was also reportedly involved in a tense exchange with officials before the match after refusing to share a golf cart with Hurkacz used to ferry players to the court.

There was no sign that incident had unsettled Tsitsipas early on, however, as he dominated a one-sided first set to win 6-2. Tsitsipas then quickly broke Hurkacz at the start of the second on the way to a 2-0 lead.

But just when it appeared the match was heading for a brisk conclusion, Hurkacz finally found his range.

After staving off two break points at 15-40 in the third game, Hurkacz went on to hold and then broke to level the set at 2-2 -- a lost opportunity that demoralized Tsitsipas.

Another break of serve in the eighth game put Hurkacz 5-3 up and he made no mistake on his next service game, clinching the set with an angled drop shot that left Tsitsipas scrambling to the net.

Rafael Nadal Stefanos Tsitsipas Ashleigh Barty Daniil Medvedev

Barty reaches Miami final as Hurkacz topples Tsitsipas

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Biden sets out $2trn infrastructure plan

S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark

APTTA extended for three months

Jul-Mar exports up 7pc YoY

Payment to IPPs: PD facing catch-22 situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters