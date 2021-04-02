ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
FPCCI Regional Office Lahore: SSP Security made focal person

Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

LAHORE: SSP Security Lahore Sardar Mawaran Khan has been appointed as focal person for the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office Lahore. FPCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram stated this while addressing a meeting with SSP Security Sardar Mawaran Khan here at the Regional office on Thursday. He said that appointment of focal person would help improve coordination between the industrialists and police department.

He asked the police department to upgrade police stations located in the industrial estates to improve the security situation. He pointed out that law and order situation in the Ferozepur Industrial Estate is worst and said that a police post should immediately be established to improve the security situation.

