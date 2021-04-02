ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Review of finance-related ordinances today

Naveed Butt 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened a consultative meeting of treasury and opposition at the Parliament House here on Friday to review finance-related ordinances.

Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Finance Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, and Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan will attend the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, and Shahida Akhtar will represent the opposition side.

The meeting will review ordinances related to finance according to the constitution and rules of business of the National Assembly.

