All registered COVID-19 vaccines effective: Dr. Faisal

  • The SAPM said 15 per cent death ratio was registered of those who were more than 80 years old.
APP Updated 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said on Thursday that all the registered anti coronavirus vaccines were effective.

Talking to a private news channel, he said according to current situation of the pandemic that third wave of the COVID-19 could be prolonged.

He said the government wanted to provide anti coronavirus vaccine to everyone free of cost, adding more than 850,000 people had been vaccinated and front line health workers were topmost priority.

The SAPM said 15 per cent death ratio was registered of those who were more than 80 years old.

Replying to a question, he said a less numbers of children were infected from coronavirus in the country.

Dr. Faisal Sultan said 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had reached in Pakistan.

