Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Punjab secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said wrong news was circulating since Wednesday that powers of postings and transfers of officers had been withdrawn from the South Punjab secretariat.

In a video statement regarding South Punjab on Thursday, he said Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had issued orders for inquiry about the situation.

Now the previous condition had been restored and a notification had been issued to remove the misunderstanding, he added.

The minister said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) stood by its pledge to transfer powers to the Parliamentarians and people of Punjab.