The curious case of Punjab’s missing cotton bales

In July 2019, the annual tax bill imposed 10 percent sales tax on ginned cotton. Later same year (FY20), variance between cotton arrivals - as reported by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) - and, cotton output as notified by official publications - shot up to 24 percent, up from just three percent the previous year. Coincidence?

BR Research will not shy away from admitting that the insinuation above runs counter to the position argued earlier in this space; that is, Pakistan is witnessing one of its worst cotton output years in history. That position remains intact, considering federal Cotton Crop Assessment Committee’s projection of 7.7 million bales (second estimate, taken in Dec-20), is worst since at least 1987. But consensus market estimates, based on discussions with farmer representatives and seed companies place the output at much lower. How lower? In that, voices from the market find support from USDA, which place output for the 2020-21 season at 5.8 million bales, nearly 2 million bales lower than official number!

That figure is corroborated by PCGA’s fortnightly cotton arrival reports, which places cotton bales arrivals at 5.7 million bales until March 15, 2021, with ginning season basically over. PCGA’s biweekly report highlights that the estimates presented are supplied by members ginning factories, but also confirmed by Karachi Cotton Association (KCA), as well as All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA), the mothership of all lobby groups within Pakistan’s largest industrial segment.

So how does this all come together? Official bodies may further revise down cotton output by an odd 10 percent before the national GDP estimation exercise begins in April, taking total official reported figure down to 7 million bales, as has been done for many years. That would still leave 1 to 1.3 million missing bales unaddressed – a gaping hole between (a further revised) official estimate and reports by private sector bodies.

Ask representatives of the private sector, and they would point to the embarrassing incompetence of the public sector bodies, whether it is the Provincial Crop Reporting Services Departments (CRD), Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), Textile Commissioner’s Organization (TCO), or the office of Cotton Commissioner. These bodies lack capacity to conduct any scientific surveys of crop acreage it is argued, let alone ability to calculate yields achieved, or losses due to extreme whether events or pest attacks. Private sector estimates are all that may be relied upon, we are told, as official estimates simply apply percentage changes to historic data, and use averages to fill in for missing figures in between.

But if official estimates are really that bad, why is it that the variance between PCGA’s and CRD (Punjab’s)* reported figures used to be negligible until just two years ago? To understand the anomaly better, BR Research conducted a district-wise analysis of aggregate cotton arrivals as reported by PCGA by season-end over past 6 years and compared it with cotton output (final) estimates as reported by Government of Punjab’s Agriculture Department. Note that the official figures are initially reported by provincial CRD but are eventually communicated through several official publications by other bodies such as PCCC, TCO, MNFS&R, MoF’s Annual Economic Survey, and SBP’s State of the Economy. (*Note: The district wise analysis is restricted in its scope to Punjab, as micro-data for Sindh is released by several years’ delay; similarly, the analysis could not be conducted for years FY15 or earlier as PCGA arrival reports are unavailable for the period).

For four years between FY16 – FY19, variance between final cotton arrival figures as reported by PCGA and CRD-Punjab averaged at just 5 percent, dropping to as low as 1 and 3 percent in FY17 and FY19, respectively. In FY20, the variance shot up to nearly one-fourth overnight, the same year that the federal government brought cotton ginning under the purview of GST regime. Although rumours of under reporting have been rife ever since, the same have been – rightfully - overshadowed by the massive decline in national cotton output, which poses a far more ominous and urgent national challenge.

Note that while CRD-Punjab publishes cotton production in as many as 27 districts of the province, PCGA reports cotton arrivals in only 21 districts as only these are home to ginning factories. As per CRD-Punjab, 13 districts of the province have nil cotton production, while another 12 districts report negligible output. 11 districts of southern Punjab (Multan, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan divisions) account for over 90 percent of provincial cotton output, while remainder 10 percent is sourced from districts in Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Sargodha divisions. To avoid visual clutter of a district-based analysis, year-wise data has been clubbed at division level in the accompanying illustrations. Now that the context is set, some interesting outcomes of the exercise:

One: cotton arrivals in ginning factories of Bahawalpur division (Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnagar districts) have historically far outstripped indigenous cotton production in the region. However, that variance has reduced from historic average of 24 percent more arrivals than regional cotton output, to just 5 percent in FY20 (CRD-Punjab’s data for FY21 is so far unavailable).

Two: the historic trend from Multan region seems to reverse-mirror the trends in Bahawalpur division, but only until FY19. During the time when ginning factories in Bahawalpur reported more cotton arrivals than regional output (until FY19), factories in Multan reported 42 percent less arrivals than regional output. That may indicate that cotton output from Multan region used to find its way to ginning factories in Bahawalpur. So far, all kosher. Except, during FY20, Multan’s regional arrival versus output variance only exacerbated, even as factories in Bahawalpur region also exacerbated a simultaneous notable decline in arrivals. Where is all the extra cotton produced in Multan (as per CRD-Punjab) now going, if not to factories in Bahawalpur area?

Three: on pan-province basis, the decline in cotton arrivals is far more severe than fall in cotton output and seems to have only worsened in FY21. Ginning is a cottage-based industry, thus under rising input costs and increased competition for higher priced cotton, incidence of under reporting may not come as a big shock, worsened only by the hammer of GST and documentation drive. But how high really is the extent of under reporting? There is no telling.

Why is it important to find answers to these questions? Because from public to private sector bodies, nobody seems to have a clue as to the market size of national cotton consumption, and whether the same is on an exponential rise due to revival of textile exports or has undergone a substitution due to more production of mixed yarn. Pakistan has already imported 3 million cotton bales in 8MFY21 thus far. The missing 1 to 2 million bales can make a world of a difference in reaching a decision whether the textile sector even needs Indian cotton. Before the federal cabinet makes more mockery of itself by taking U-squared on its earlier U-turn, some research, please?