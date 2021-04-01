ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia's economy shrank 3pc last year -revised data

  • The figures from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat were marginally better than Rosstat's preliminary estimate that gross domestic product fell by 3.1% last year.
  • The coronavirus outbreak paralysed business activity in 2020, prompting the central bank to slash interest rates to a record low 4.25%, while a drop in global oil prices dented Russia's revenues.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's economy shrank by 3% in 2020, its sharpest decline in 11 years as the global COVID-19 pandemic took its toll, revised official data showed on Thursday.

The figures from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat were marginally better than Rosstat's preliminary estimate that gross domestic product fell by 3.1% last year.

The coronavirus outbreak paralysed business activity in 2020, prompting the central bank to slash interest rates to a record low 4.25%, while a drop in global oil prices dented Russia's revenues.

Russia held up better than some other countries hit hard by the pandemic, including Germany and Britain, which saw their economies shrink by 5% and 9.9% respectively last year, but it lagged China's economy, which grew 2.3%.

In the fourth quarter, Russia's economy contracted 1.8% year-on-year, compared with a revised 3.5% decline in the previous quarter, Rosstat said on Thursday.

A decline in global energy demand, particularly in the early months of the pandemic, hit Russia's economy hard, but service sector enterprises suffered the most last year, it said.

The hotel and restaurant industry contracted 24.5% over the year, while cultural and sports institutions, transport and tourism also sustained heavy blows.

The financial and insurance sector, however, saw growth of 7.3% as demand for banking services, including support programmes for households and preferential mortgages, increased.

In 2021, the Russian economy is expected to recover, with the central bank predicting it will rebound to pre-crisis levels by the end of the year.

The World Bank said on Wednesday that Russia's economy was on track to grow by 2.9% in 2021, assuming there is no third wave of coronavirus infections. The country has reported 99,233 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

industrial growth coronavirus outbreak Russia's economy global oil prices Russia's revenues

Russia's economy shrank 3pc last year -revised data

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters