Corona war intensifies in KP, 21 more die

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus war intensified in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with at least 21 people have been died with the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours,

An official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed this here on Thursday.He said with 21 died of coronavirus infection, the death toll in the province has risen to 2363. He said the people were not following SOPs issued by the government and as a result a record 1044 new affected cases have been reported in the province.

With the 1044 new report cases, the number of affected people has increased to 88099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official disclosed.

He said 13 patients from Peshawar district, 3 from Mardan, 2 from Bajaur, one each from Abbottabad, Kohat and Swabi have died from corona in the last 24 hours.

However, he said, a total of 408 recoveries from coronavirus in the province and with this number the total of people recovering has reached to 76,640.