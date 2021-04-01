Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally into the break
01 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a healthy rally of more than one percent Thursday morning as investors welcomed Joe Biden's huge US infrastructure spending package.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.13 percent, or 321.50 points, to 28,699.85.
