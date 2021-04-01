ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.06%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
SNGP 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
TRG 154.25 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.29%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,791 Increased By ▲ 21.63 (0.45%)
BR30 25,123 Increased By ▲ 182.65 (0.73%)
KSE100 44,796 Increased By ▲ 208.12 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,352 Increased By ▲ 82.9 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

  • The 24-hour death toll reported by the health ministry Wednesday also set a new record: 3,869.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Hard-hit Brazil closed out its deadliest month of the coronavirus pandemic by far on Wednesday, with 66,573 people killed by Covid-19 in March, more than double the previous record.

An explosion of severe cases has overwhelmed many of the country's hospitals, forcing doctors to make agonizing decisions over whom to give life-saving care and raising fears the new chapter of the crisis could spread beyond Brazil.

The health ministry recorded more than twice as many fatalities in March as Brazil's second-deadliest month of the pandemic, July 2020, when there were 32,881 deaths.

"Never in Brazilian history have we seen a single event kill so many people" in one month, said doctor Miguel Nicolelis, former coordinator of the pandemic response team for Brazil's impoverished northeast.

With the southern hemisphere winter now approaching and the virus spreading fast, Brazil is facing "a perfect storm," he told AFP.

"That's a threat not just for Brazil but for the entire world."

Brazil's average daily death toll has more than quadrupled since the start of the year, to 2,976 this week, the highest by far worldwide.

The 24-hour death toll reported by the health ministry Wednesday also set a new record: 3,869.

Health experts say the recent surge of cases in the sprawling South American country of 212 million people is partly driven by a local variant of the virus known as P1.

Believed to be more contagious, P1 can re-infect people who have had the original strain of the virus, and has spread to more than two dozen countries, including the United States, Britain and Japan.

As long as the pandemic continues to rage unchecked in Brazil, there is a risk that more variants could emerge in the country, researchers say.

Japan Brazil Britain COVID19 coronavirus pandemic South American country Britain GDP Miguel Nicolelis

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Graphic bodycam footage played at Floyd murder trial

Australia's Brisbane lifts snap virus lockdown ahead of Easter

China seeks 'democratic transition', but no sanctions, on Myanmar

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters