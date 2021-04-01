ANL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.27%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.67%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HUBC 80.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
MLCF 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.29%)
PPL 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
TRG 153.84 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,784 Increased By ▲ 14.64 (0.31%)
BR30 25,087 Increased By ▲ 146.53 (0.59%)
KSE100 44,783 Increased By ▲ 194.97 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,347 Increased By ▲ 78.41 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil's Bolsonaro names three new military chiefs

  • He is openly nostalgic for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, despite its rights violations, including the kidnapping and torture of dissidents.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday appointed new army, navy and air force chiefs one day after announcing their predecessors' departures, as the far-right leader weathers the biggest crisis of his administration.

The new defence minister, General Walter Braga Netto, presented Army General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira, Navy Admiral Almir Garnier and Air Force commander Brigadier Carlos Almeida Baptista Jr at a brief ceremony.

Braga Netto said the trio would all be "faithful to their constitutional missions of defending the homeland, guaranteeing constitutional powers and guaranteeing democratic freedoms."

Bolsonaro has overhauled his government in the face of mounting criticism for an explosion of Covid-19 deaths, replacing his foreign, defence and justice ministers, along with his chief of staff, the attorney general and the military's top brass.

Last week, he also installed his fourth health minister of the pandemic.

Bolsonaro, who comes up for re-election in October 2022, faces sliding popularity and growing pressure over his handling of the pandemic, including from key allies in Congress and the business world.

On Wednesday, the country ended its deadliest month of the coronavirus crisis with more than 66,570 deaths -- more than double the previous record.

The new military commanders are replacing Army General Edson Pujol, Navy Admiral Ilques Barbosa and Air Force Lieutenant-Brigadier Antonio Carlos Bermudes.

No reason was given for their departure, but analysts say the three chiefs were dismayed by Bolsonaro's surprise dismissal of former defense minister Fernando Azevedo.

Azevedo himself resigned because he was "uncomfortable with Bolsonaro's use of the military for political ends," journalist Merval Pereira wrote in newspaper Globo.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, frequently boasts of having the military's backing, and has packed his government with officers.

He is openly nostalgic for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, despite its rights violations, including the kidnapping and torture of dissidents.

The armed forces have since carefully rebuilt an apolitical image of national service.

But Bolsonaro's hardline base has put that to the test with calls to reinstall military rule with him at the top -- talk the president is accused of fanning.

Braga Netto said Tuesday the military dictatorship which took power on March 31, 1964, was something to be "celebrated."

Brazil Defence Minister Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro General Walter Braga Netto Army General Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira

Brazil's Bolsonaro names three new military chiefs

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Graphic bodycam footage played at Floyd murder trial

China seeks 'democratic transition', but no sanctions, on Myanmar

Cabinet to discuss economy, Covid-19 vaccine price today

July-March (2020-21): Over Rs100bn increase in collection target

SRO issued to amend rules: There can be no proceedings against legally valid declarations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters