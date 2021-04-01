Railways Karachi loads 21,766 wagons during March

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi has climbed to an unmatched figure of loading 21,766 wagons during the month of March 2021 thereby generating Rs2 billion plus this month, officials said.

Previously, in October 2019, the department had loaded 21,470 wagons and earned Rs2.04 billion.

“Number of wagons loaded” is a key indicator of gauging the stock-utilisation. A better stock-utilisation will ensure enhanced revenue earnings and is evident of efficient loading at ports and unloading at their destinations.

Yousufwala freight service, in terms of loading and earning, remained highly impressive in March 2021. PR loaded a sum of 5,400 wagons and earned Rs1.32 billion from Yousufwala-destined freight trains; these figures stand second to that of loading 6,165 wagons and earning Rs1.36 billion in month of July 2018.

Nevertheless, PR loaded an unprecedented number of 392 wagons in a day on 27 of March.

