Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 01 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 182,880 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,098 tonnes of import cargo and 52,782 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 130,098 tonnes comprised of 55,668 tonnes of containerised cargo; 45,501 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 824 tonnes of bulk cargo; 8,360 tonnes of soya been seed; 11,357 tonnes of rock phosphate 824 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate and 3,500 tonnes of Pet Coke.

The total export cargos of 52,782 tonnes comprised of 34,986 tonnes of containerised cargo; 10,196 tonnes of clinkers 3,087 tonnes of cement; 800 tonnes of oil and liquid cargo and 3,713 tonnes of Pet Coke.

A total of 8,086 containers were handled out of which 3,560 were of imports and 4,526 were of exports. 3,560 import containers comprised of 1,352 of 20s and 1,089 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 15 of 40s. Export containers 4,526 comprised of 580 of 20s and 863 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 620 of 20s and 800 of 40s.

There were 09 vessels namely Oriental Daphine Hyperion Ray, Grand Progress, Ocean Trader, Hyundi Jakarta, Van Hai 613, Global Frontier, Gramos and Bum Shin carrying containers, tanker, clinkers fertilizer and pet cock are currently at the berths.

There were 10 ships namely Argent Bloom, Bao Grand, Schuyler Trader, Ulanga, Shiling, Saehan, Intrasia Charlotte Schulte, Value Smile, MSC Levina and Hyperion Ray sailed off from Karachi Port.

There are three ships namely Tamina, Xin Pu Dong and Ocean Grace expected to sail on 31-03 2021.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 141,072 tonnes comprises 117,151 tonnes of import cargo and 23,921 tonnes of export cargo including 1,773 containers (514 TEUs imports and 1,259 TEUs export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 117,151 tonnes includes 9,766 tonnes of containerized cargo; 66,839 tonnes of coal; 9,179 tonnes of steel oil 25,000 tonnes of gas oil, 4,465 tonnes of edible oil and 1,902tonnes of soya bean.

The total export cargo of 23,921 tonnes includes 23,921 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of eleven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them seven ships MSC Levina, Northern Jubilee, Soldoy, Saehan Koster, Petali Lady, Chemroad, Quest and Al- Ruwais carrying containers, coal, palm oil, gas oil, Phosphoric Acid and natural gas are expected to take berths at QICT, PQEPT, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and EETL on Wednesday 31st March, while another ship Josephine Maersk with containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 1st April 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargos

