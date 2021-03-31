ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
South Africa's rand firms after trade data, stocks down

  • South Africa's trade surplus widened to 28.96 billion rand ($1.96 billion) in February from a revised surplus of 12.42 billion rand in January, data from the revenue service showed.
Reuters 31 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand rallied to its best in a week on Wednesday, after data showed the trade surplus widened in February on increased export activity.

At 1500 GMT the rand was 1pc firmer at 14.7675 against the U.S. dollar, and trading at levels last touched on March 23.

South Africa's trade surplus widened to 28.96 billion rand ($1.96 billion) in February from a revised surplus of 12.42 billion rand in January, data from the revenue service showed.

The rand is one of the high-yielding currencies hit by the dollar's recent strength and has been volatile this week, weakening on some days as a patchy recovery reflected in local economic data and a slow rollout of vaccines stifled demand.

"Yield seekers, coupled with thinning markets ahead of the long weekend and month-end trading, led to the rand breaking below R14.80/$," said Paul Muller, executive director at Citadel Global.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) closed lower on Wednesday as sustained high Treasury yields in the U.S. raised fears of rising borrowing costs for companies and inflow of funds into high-yield frontier markets.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index slipped by 1.2pc to close at 66,485 points while the bluechip FTSE/JSE top-40 companies' index ended down 1.15pc to 60,881 points.

Banks reported the biggest fall among major sector indexes on worries the local economy would suffer if interest rates go up on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields, analysts said.

The bank index fell 2.23pc but mining companies, especially those mining precious metals such as platinum and gold firmed up.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 issue down 6 basis points to 9.48pc.

